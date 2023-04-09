CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9,418.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter.

GSSC stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $62.66.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

