CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $152.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.70 and its 200 day moving average is $151.46. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $169.69. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

