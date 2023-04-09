CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,164 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.