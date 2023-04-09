CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 996 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $54.58 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

