CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,228 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Motors Stock Down 1.4 %

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.69.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $34.59 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

