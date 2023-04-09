CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

