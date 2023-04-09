CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,597 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

