CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUST. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 567.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 300,914 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 30,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,888,000.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUST opened at $20.78 on Friday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

