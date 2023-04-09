CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after acquiring an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,117,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,130 shares of company stock worth $22,363,029. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $112.47 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $130.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.29 and its 200-day moving average is $109.36.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.06.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

