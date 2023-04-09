CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 4,367 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $49.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.68.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

