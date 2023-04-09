Central Valley Community Bancorp to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 251,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 711.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

