Cerence (OTCMKTS:CRNCV) Trading Up 1%

Cerence Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRNCV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.79. 207,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 75,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

Cerence Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.