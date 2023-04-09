Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,570 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Cerus worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 28.1% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 59.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $169,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,411 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $36,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 60,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $169,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,616,411 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,545 shares of company stock valued at $368,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CERS opened at $2.87 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $509.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Cerus had a negative net margin of 26.40% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CERS shares. StockNews.com raised Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cerus Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.