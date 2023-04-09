Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 2,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on March 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

