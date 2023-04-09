Chariot (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Trading 14.6% Higher

Chariot Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF – Get Rating) shot up 14.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 14,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 49,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.
Chariot Ltd. engages in the appraisal and development of gas assets, renewable energy to power mining projects, and green hydrogen projects. It operates through the following segments: Transitional Gas, Transitional Power, and Corporate. The company was founded by Adonis Pouroulis on August 13, 2007 and is headquartered in St.
