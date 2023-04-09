Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Down 1.9%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.96 and last traded at $75.28. Approximately 846,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,605,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.64.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation is an American exploration and production company, which is headquartered in Oklahoma City.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.