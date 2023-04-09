China Medical System (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Trading 3.9% Higher

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 1,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

China Medical System Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

China Medical System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating mild-to-moderate depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones in the gallbladder, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

See Also

