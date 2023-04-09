CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) & U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Financial Survey

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and CI Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors $24.71 million 1.66 $5.50 million $0.22 12.55 CI Financial $1.80 billion 0.96 $230.60 million $1.20 7.69

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Global Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. U.S. Global Investors pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares U.S. Global Investors and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors 14.28% 5.65% 5.23% CI Financial 13.14% 34.56% 6.45%

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for U.S. Global Investors and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A CI Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CI Financial beats U.S. Global Investors on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients. The Corporate Investments segment invests in its own accounts to add growth and value to its cash position. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About CI Financial

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.