CIBC Raises North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$39.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

North West Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NWC opened at C$39.48 on Thursday. North West has a 1 year low of C$30.55 and a 1 year high of C$40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

North West Announces Dividend

North West Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

