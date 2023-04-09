CIBC Raises Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target to C$10.50

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VGCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Victoria Gold from C$16.25 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VGCX stock opened at C$10.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.26. Victoria Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.56 and a 12-month high of C$15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The firm has a market cap of C$667.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.64.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.