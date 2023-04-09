City Holding Co. Acquires 321 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,904,000 after buying an additional 200,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,202,000 after purchasing an additional 516,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,771 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,602,000 after purchasing an additional 289,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,932,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,060 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.