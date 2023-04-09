City Holding Co. Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDEC. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $694.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.