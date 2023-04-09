City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

City Holding Co. increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,654 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,207 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $78.05 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

About TJX Companies



The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

