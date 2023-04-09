City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,735,000. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

