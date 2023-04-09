City Holding Co. Buys 31 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 181.2% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 13,791 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $452.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.74.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.