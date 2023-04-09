City Holding Co. Cuts Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter worth $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in WesBanco by 144.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

