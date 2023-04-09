City Holding Co. Cuts Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $40,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Motco increased its holdings in Baxter International by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,502 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Baxter International Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

NYSE:BAX opened at $42.30 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.02%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

