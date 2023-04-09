City Holding Co. Decreases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $100.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.35%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

