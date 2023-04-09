City Holding Co. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

City Holding Co. lessened its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,585 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $110.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.48. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.41 and a 12 month high of $118.62.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

