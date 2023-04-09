City Holding Co. Has $248,000 Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

City Holding Co. cut its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,034 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 302,813 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $37.90 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

