City Holding Co. Has $519,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.68.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

USB opened at $35.75 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.