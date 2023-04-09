City Holding Co. Has $695,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,288,110.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.55. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

