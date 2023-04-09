City Holding Co. Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,524 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 236,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 392,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 172,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Insider Activity

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 28.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

