City Holding Co. Lowers Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,919 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in GSK were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.00 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.62) to GBX 1,730 ($21.49) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.39) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

