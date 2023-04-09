City Holding Co. Purchases 40 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $318.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.44 and a 200-day moving average of $286.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $356.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

