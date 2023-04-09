City Holding Co. Sells 1,629 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of JMBS opened at $46.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $49.37.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

