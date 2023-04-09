City Holding Co. Sells 187 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,261,000 after purchasing an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,608,000 after purchasing an additional 184,924 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,611,000 after buying an additional 98,414 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.45 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.64.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

