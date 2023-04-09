City Holding Co. Sells 2,804 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,028,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after acquiring an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,668,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,520,711,000 after purchasing an additional 338,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $114.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average of $78.80.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

