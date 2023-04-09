City Holding Co. Sells 505 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 451.4% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.81.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.