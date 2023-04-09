City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years. City Office REIT has a payout ratio of -1,333.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

City Office REIT Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $6.99 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.18 million, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in City Office REIT by 736.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

