ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.33

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.33 and traded as low as $29.28. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 34,072 shares traded.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (CTR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.