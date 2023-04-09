ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund (NYSE:CTR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.33

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.33 and traded as low as $29.28. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund shares last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 34,072 shares traded.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTR. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 703,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 226,485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 249,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 104,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 46,230 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 4.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.