Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,121,000 after buying an additional 87,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $318.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $356.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

