Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $524,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,438,000 after buying an additional 46,765 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.36.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $282.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.33 and a 200 day moving average of $265.05. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $284.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.