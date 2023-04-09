Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793,261 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.98% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $43,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 115.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 428,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 229,540 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 163,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 445,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

INTF stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $962.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

