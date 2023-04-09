Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,955 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $34.98 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.59.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.