Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 28th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE LDP opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $22.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

