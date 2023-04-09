Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $19.36 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $5,700,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 58,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

