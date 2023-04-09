Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $19.36 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09.
About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
