Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PSF opened at $17.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

