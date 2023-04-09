Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Trimmed by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,053 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 26,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

CMCSA opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

