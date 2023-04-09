Comerica Bank Acquires 20,720 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.78% of Construction Partners worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 40.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Construction Partners by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on Construction Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Construction Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ROAD opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $32.98.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.60 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

